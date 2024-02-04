Fighter was released in theaters on January 25 and grossed more than Rs 260 crore at the global box office. Film’s lead actor, Hrithik Roshan, shared the thrilling scenes from the Siddharth Anand directorial and expressed gratitude to fans for all the ‘love and support’ towards the aerial action drama. He wrote, “To Everyone who has watched & enjoyed Fighter, Thank you for all the love & support.” Fighter Song 'Mitti': Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Track Pays Tribute to the Courage of Air Warriors (Watch Video).

Hrithik Roshan Thanks Fans For Supporting Fighter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

