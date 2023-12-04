They're all prepared to confront the enemy and answer their call of duty. Well, we're referring to Sidharth Anand's highly anticipated film Fighter. As the release date approaches, the makers are unveiling additional details and introducing the characters to the audience. Recently, Hrithik Roshan shared an update about his character in the film as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, Call Sign - Patty, designated as a pilot for the Air Dragons. Fighter: Hrithik Roshan Shares New Pic From His Upcoming Aerial Actioner!.

Hrithik Roshan as Patty in Fighter:

Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania Call Sign: Patty Designation: Squadron Pilot Unit: Air Dragons Fighter Forever 🇮🇳#Fighter #FighterOn25thJan #FighterMovie pic.twitter.com/os5XkTD3hS — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) December 4, 2023

