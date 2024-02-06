Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Fighter is in legal trouble. As per reports, days after its release in theatres, an Air Force officer from Assam, Saumya Deep Das, has objected to a scene depicting the actors, playing IAF pilots, sharing a kiss while in uniform. He deemed the particular scene 'disrespectful' and issued a legal notice. The film, praised for its acting, now faces criticism for potentially harming the IAF's image. Fighter Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Aerial Actioner Gets Grounded By Its Generic Storytelling Beats (LatestLY Exclusive).

Fighter's Kissing Scene Gets Legal Notice:

'Fighter' gets legal notice by Air Force officer over Hrithik-Deepika kissing scene The notice against the makers of the film was issued by an Air Force officer from Assam, Saumya Deep Das, who claimed that the scene was an insult to the IAF. #Fighter #HrithikRoshan𓃵… pic.twitter.com/E03oOkHDzn — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) February 6, 2024

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Kiss From Fighter:

