Fighter director Siddharth Anand took to X (formerly called Twitter) to share an exciting update! He revealed that the romantic ballad "Bekaar Dil" from Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's film will be available in theatres across India starting February 9. But that's not all! He also hinted at a special treat after the end credits of another track titled "Ishq Jaisa Kuch". Don't miss out on these! Fighter Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Aerial Actioner Gets Grounded By Its Generic Storytelling Beats (LatestLY Exclusive).

Fighter Song "Boekaar Dil" Soon Going Live:

The love anthem from Fighter - #BekaarDil in Cinemas all over India from the Friday. After many years this is happening..a song is added into the film 2 weeks after release! And!! Watch #ishqjaisakuch 1 minute AFTER the end titles!! Wait for it!!! It’s worth it! — Siddharth Anand (@justSidAnand) February 7, 2024

Watch The Song Below:

