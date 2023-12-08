After the eagerly anticipated Fighter movie teaser debuted on social media platforms on Friday, December 8, Bollywood stars shared their reactions. Even superstar Shah Rukh Khan took to his X (Twitter) account to praise the teaser, extending his best wishes with playful banter. In his tweet, he not only appreciated the stellar cast, including Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor but also commended director Siddharth Anand's presentation style, adding a touch of humour to his best wishes. Fighter Teaser: From Aerial Fight Scenes to Bike Pose, Fans Compare Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's Film With Tom Cruise's Top Gun Movies!

SRK Reviews Fighter Teaser

The only thing that can be more beautiful than @iHrithik @deepikapadukone @AnilKapoor is the way @justSidAnand presents his films. Looking so good all round and finally Sid has developed a sense of humour….’you must be joking’ bro!! All the best to everyone. Ready for take off! https://t.co/lm7fAPbbG9 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 8, 2023

