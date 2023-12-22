Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan are all set to ablaze the silver screen with their upcoming film Fighter, which marks their first on-screen collaboration. After treating fans to its first song, ‘Sher Khul Gaye’, the makers have now dropped the second single, ‘Ishq Jaisa Kuch’, from the movie. The foot-tapping peppy number showcases Hrithik and Deepika’s steamy chemistry as they look smitten in the song. The War actor also flaunts his chiselled ripped physique and abs in the groovy number that has left fans in awe. Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand, will hit the theatres on 25 January 2024. Fighter Song 'Ishq Jaisa Kuch': Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Second Single Promises Plenty of Hotness and Sizzle! (Watch Promo Video).

Fighter’s Second Song ‘Ishq Jaisa Kuch’ Is Out:

