The Fighter team turned up the temperature with the scorching release of "Ishq Jaisa Kuch", the film's second electrifying song. T-Series unleashed the video on YouTube, setting screens on fire with the magnetic presence of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. This steamy track, crooned by Vishal-Shekhar, Shilpa Rao, and Mellow D, showcases the duo's blazing chemistry as they sway and seduce amidst the beach's allure. The video exudes a sizzling vibe, intensifying the heat with each rhythmic move. Fans were left spellbound by the scintillating connection between Hrithik and Deepika in this pulsating anthem. Check out reactions of Netizens here. Fighter Song ‘Ishq Jaisa Kuch’ Out: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s Steamy Chemistry in This Romantic Track Is Too Hot To Handle (Watch Video).

