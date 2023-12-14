The teaser for Fighter, which released a while back had set the internet ablaze, with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry stealing the spotlight. Now, the makers are fanning the flames by sharing a glimpse of the film's first song, titled "Sher Khul Gaye." The track's teaser features Hrithik and Deepika dancing to the energetic beats. The full track will be released on December 15. Fighter Teaser Out! Netizens Go Gaga Over Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s Chemistry! From Locking Lips to Romancing on Beach, Check Out the Hot Pics of the Duo.

Watch "Sher Khul Gaye" Teaser:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)