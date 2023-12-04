Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone star in the highly anticipated Bollywood actioner, Fighter, slated for release in 2024. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film has been generating significant buzz since its announcement and the release of some posters. Recently, the makers unveiled Hrithik's first look from the movie, earning widespread acclaim on social media. Not long ago, director Sujoy Ghosh shared some information on X (formerly known as Twitter), revealing that he had watched the film's teaser and shared a sneak peek, intensifying the anticipation for Fighter. Fighter: Hrithik Roshan's Patty Gears Up as Air Force Flight Officer in New Poster From Sidharth Anand’s Directorial (View Pic).

Sujoy Ghosh Reveals He Saw the Fighter Teaser:

i’ve also seen the teaser. dil thaam ke baitho….@justSidAnand https://t.co/izxAbSFOyO — sujoy ghosh (@sujoy_g) December 4, 2023

