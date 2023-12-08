The highly-anticipated teaser of the upcoming movie, Fighter, has been unveiled. From the fantastic aerial sequences evoking patriotism to romance and more, this Siddharth Anand directorial starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in the lead promises an exciting watch. Besides the earlier mentioned factors, netizens can’t keep calm after watching Hrithik and Deepika’s sizzling hot chemistry. From their lip-lock moment to romancing on beach to a sexy dance sequence, fans are sharing stunning stills of this duo, expressing their excitement to watch them together on the big screens. Take a look at Hrithik and Deepika’s stills from Fighter movie teaser below: Fighter Teaser: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor Promise Exciting Dogfights, Patriotism and Sizzling Romance in Siddharth Anand’s Film (Watch Video).

The Hot New Pair

Hotness Overloaded

Madness 🔥🔥 finally first time Hrithik and Deepika are going to burn the screen with their hotness ufff 🔥#FighterTeaser pic.twitter.com/Nn9KsHnTxg — 'J ' (@JuliSingh_) December 8, 2023

Hrithik & DP Winning Hearts

#FighterTeaser Can't wait to see #Hrithik & #Deepika dance & romance at big screen. this is pure madness 😍. It's sure #Fighter biggest blockbuster of 2024. pic.twitter.com/oVJd5nD1Ic — Rahul Rai (@iRahulRai_) December 8, 2023

LIT Chemistry

Fighter Teaser is promising a fun Siddharth Anand entertainer. My god, the chemistry of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone is 🔥🔥😍 pic.twitter.com/ucHV6Qhk1I — Chay! (@illusionistChay) December 8, 2023

100%

Watch The Teaser Of Fighter Movie Below:

