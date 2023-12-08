The much-awaited teaser for Fighter, India's first aerial action film starring Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, and Anil Kapoor, was unveiled on December 8. The teaser depicts the main actors as Indian Air Force officers, promising an exciting aerial display and an incredible movie experience. Lasting one minute and 13 seconds, the teaser impresses with its amazing special effects, making Fighter to the level of top-quality films. From action and romance to fight scenes, Siddharth Anand's film teaser looks nothing less than epic. Upon its release, netizens couldn't contain their excitement and shared their reviews on social media. Some called it epic and mind-blowing, while others labeled it as the 'first blockbuster of 2024'. Fighter Teaser Out! Netizens Go Gaga Over Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s Chemistry! From Locking Lips to Romancing on Beach, Check Out the Hot Pics of the Duo.

Someone Said The Truth:

We Can't Deny...

#Fighter will be an amazing Theatrical EXPERIENCE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MTkXnYtDIV — A N K I T (@Ankitaker) December 8, 2023

Now That's HOT....!!!

Hrithik, The Geek God..

India's first ever aerial action thriller in 3D Indian Airforce is the best 💪 Eagerly waiting for #Fighter 🇮🇳🔥 pic.twitter.com/gLHHuw8u57 — Torchbearer ᴸᵒᵏᶦ (@TorchbearerEdit) December 8, 2023

Action, Masala, Glamour...

#FighterTeaser The teaser of #Fighter is very good. Siddharth Anand knows what the audience wants? Action Masala Glamour. The chemistry of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika is amazing. I am 100% sure that this film will be a Blast at the box office.@iHrithik @deepikapadukone pic.twitter.com/vK0EqKbMVp — Aslam Khan (@BeingAslamkhaan) December 8, 2023

Visual Treat:

#FighterTeaser Is Fantastic With Outstanding Visuals 🤯💥💥 The First Blockbuster Of 2024 Loading..! #HrithikRoshan It's Even More Fantastic That #BMCM Teaser Will Attached With This Kind Of Film 🔥❤️‍🔥 Best Wishes To #Fighter From #TigerShroff Fans ❤️ pic.twitter.com/o6kF5CaNzi — 𝑻𝒊𝒈𝒆𝒓𝑺𝒕𝒂𝒏 ࿕ॐ (@Khushi_TS) December 8, 2023

Full Of Swag and We Can't Even Deny It

What A Teaser! #FighterTeaser#HrithikRoshan's Swag, Style, Walk, That BGM, VFX, Top Class Scale and Everything Has Blockbuster Written On It. Sureshot BLOCKBUSTER🔥🔥💥#Fighter pic.twitter.com/xwM5M0nELC — 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐘 𝐓𝐇𝐀𝐊𝐎𝐑 🔥 (@IAM_AJAY_THAKOR) December 8, 2023

Watch The Teaser Of Fighter Movie Below:

