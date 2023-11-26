The 2023 Filmfare OTT Awards embraced a night of triumph, honoring exceptional talents in digital entertainment. Among the luminaries, Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Mrunal Thakur, Rajkummar Rao, Mrunal Thakur, Sanya Malhotra and Karishma Tanna claimed the coveted Best Actor Critics awards for their stellar portrayals respectively. The event, filled with accolades across OTT platforms, recognised talents like Barun Sobti, Shefali Shah, Maanvi Gagroo, and Abhishek Banerjee. Check out the full list of winners below. Tripling Season 3 Review: Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Ghagroo and Amol Parashar's Series Drops The Trip And That Becomes Its Undoing (LatestLY Exclusive).
See Full List of Winners Here:
Best Original Film - Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai
Congratulations!
The Filmfare Award for Best Web Original Film goes to #SirfEkBandaaKaafiHai at the #FilmfareOTTAwards2023. pic.twitter.com/3D8t37JFU2
— Filmfare (@filmfare) November 26, 2023
Best Director - Jubilee - Vikram Aditya Motwane
Congratulations!
The Filmfare Award for Best Director, Series goes to #VikramadityaMotwane for #Jubilee at the at the #FilmfareOTTAwards2023. pic.twitter.com/AECunX6vYc
— Filmfare (@filmfare) November 26, 2023
Best Series - Scoop
Congratulations!
The Filmfare Award for Best Series goes to #Scoop at the #FilmfareOTTAwards2023. pic.twitter.com/9VwslBLeOs
— Filmfare (@filmfare) November 26, 2023
Best Actor Male - Vijay Varma (Dahaad)
Congratulations!
The Filmfare Award for Best Actor, Drama, Critics’ (Male) goes to #VijayVarma for #Dahaad at the #FilmfareOTTAwards2023. pic.twitter.com/aP2tiLyc57
— Filmfare (@filmfare) November 26, 2023
Best Original Film - Monica O My Darling
Congratulations!
The Filmfare Award for Best Web Original Film Critics’ goes to #VasanBala for #MonicaOMyDarling at the #FilmfareOTTAwards2023. pic.twitter.com/wYnm7MsGkU
— Filmfare (@filmfare) November 26, 2023
Best Actor Female - Sharmila Tagore (Gulmohar)
Congratulations!
The Filmfare Award for Best Actor, Web Original Film Critics’ (Female) goes to #SharmilaTagore for #Gulmohar at the #FilmfareOTTAwards2023. pic.twitter.com/kKRjgtyocz
— Filmfare (@filmfare) November 26, 2023
Best Actor Female - Sanya Malhotra (Kathal)
Congratulations!
The Filmfare Award for Best Actor, Web Original Film Critics’ (Male) goes to #RajkummarRao for #MonicaOMyDarling at the #FilmfareOTTAwards2023. pic.twitter.com/JoJo1EpSuY
— Filmfare (@filmfare) November 26, 2023
Best Actor - Rajkummar Rao (Monica O My Darling)
Congratulations!
The Filmfare Award for Best Actor, Web Original Film Critics’ (Male) goes to #RajkummarRao for #MonicaOMyDarling at the #FilmfareOTTAwards2023. pic.twitter.com/JoJo1EpSuY
— Filmfare (@filmfare) November 26, 2023
Best Actor, Drama, Critics - Sonakshi Sinha for Dahaad
Congratulations!
The Filmfare Award for Best Actor, Drama, Critics’ (Female) goes to #SonakshiSinha for #Dahaad at the #FilmfareOTTAwards2023. pic.twitter.com/jcd86oFFYC
— Filmfare (@filmfare) November 26, 2023
Best Actor, Drama, Critics - Karishma Tanna (Scoop)
Congratulations!
The Filmfare Award for Best Actor, Drama, Critics’ (Female) goes to #KarishmaTanna for #Scoop at the #FilmfareOTTAwards2023. pic.twitter.com/7tQJiYgb8A
— Filmfare (@filmfare) November 26, 2023
Best Director, Series - Kohrra
Congratulations!
The Filmfare Award for Best Director, Series Critics’ goes to #RandeepJha for #Kohrra at the #FilmfareOTTAwards2023. pic.twitter.com/qGlaMJJmBL
— Filmfare (@filmfare) November 26, 2023
Best Series, Critics - Trial By Fire
Congratulations!
The Filmfare Award for Best Series, Critics’ goes to #TrialByFire at the #FilmfareOTTAwards2023. pic.twitter.com/o0c9DgdSeg
— Filmfare (@filmfare) November 26, 2023
Best Supporting Actor - Suraj Sharma (Gulmohar)
Congratulations!
The Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Male) goes to #SurajSharma for #Gulmohar at the #FilmfareOTTAwards2023. pic.twitter.com/ue2PKBOJwx
— Filmfare (@filmfare) November 26, 2023
Best Supporting Actor Female - Amruta Subhash (The Mirror and Lust Stories 2)
Congratulations!
The Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Female) goes to #AmrutaSubhash for #TheMirror, #LustStories2 at the #FilmfareOTTAwards2023. pic.twitter.com/OxX2RxIKtu
— Filmfare (@filmfare) November 26, 2023
Best Supporting Actor Female - Shefali Shah (Darlings)
Congratulations!
The Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Female) goes to #ShefaliShah for #Darlings at the #FilmfareOTTAwards2023. pic.twitter.com/voVn8mUg5a
— Filmfare (@filmfare) November 26, 2023
Best Supporting Actor Male - Barun Sobti (Kohrra)
Congratulations!
The Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor, Series (Male): Drama goes to #BarunSobti for #Kohrra at the #FilmfareOTTAwards2023. pic.twitter.com/wozwI53sHu
— Filmfare (@filmfare) November 26, 2023
Best Supporting Actor Series - Tilotama Shome (Delhi Crime S2)
Congratulations!
The Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor, Series (Female): Drama goes to #TillotamaShome for #DelhiCrimeSeason2 at the #FilmfareOTTAwards2023. pic.twitter.com/cadlnCzfSC
— Filmfare (@filmfare) November 26, 2023
Best Actor Female - Maanvi Gagroo for TVF Tripling S3
Congratulations!
The Filmfare Award for Best Actor, Series (Female): Comedy goes to #MaanviGagroo for #TVFTriplingS3 at the #FilmfareOTTAwards2023. pic.twitter.com/rhwbAjDnfo
— Filmfare (@filmfare) November 26, 2023
Best Actor Male - Abhishek Banerjee for The Great Weddings Of Munnes
Congratulations!
The Filmfare Award for Best Actor, Series (Male): Comedy goes to #AbhishekBanerjee for #TheGreatWeddingsOfMunnes at the #FilmfareOTTAwards2023. pic.twitter.com/fGoAuL7vuv
— Filmfare (@filmfare) November 26, 2023
Best Short Film - Soul Kadhi
Congratulations!
The Popular Choice Award for Best Short Film goes to #SoulKadhi at the #FilmfareShortFilmAwards2023. pic.twitter.com/PdZH1yoN42
— Filmfare (@filmfare) November 26, 2023
Best Supporting Actor Male - Arunabh Kumar for TVF Pitchers S2
Congratulations!
The Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor, Series (Male): Comedy goes to #ArunabhKumar for #TVFPitchersS2 at the #FilmfareOTTAwards2023. pic.twitter.com/rk513DdhJD
— Filmfare (@filmfare) November 26, 2023
Best Supporting Actor Female - Shernaz Patel for TVF Tripling S3
Congratulations!
The Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor, Series (Female): Comedy goes to #ShernazPatel for #TVFTriplingS3 at the #FilmfareOTTAwards2023. pic.twitter.com/pepHYjs3Ti
— Filmfare (@filmfare) November 26, 2023
Best Comedy Series - TVF Pitchers S2
Congratulations!
The Filmfare Award for Best Comedy (Series/Specials) goes to #TVFPitchersS2 at the #FilmfareOTTAwards2023. pic.twitter.com/2xtVjY9fdo
— Filmfare (@filmfare) November 26, 2023
Best Non-Fiction Original Series - Cinema Marte Dum Tak
Congratulations!
The Filmfare Award for Best Non-Fiction Original, Series/Special goes to #CinemaMarteDumTak at the #FilmfareOTTAwards2023. pic.twitter.com/WqoQq5wud2
— Filmfare (@filmfare) November 26, 2023
Best Actor Short Film Male - Manav Kaul (Phir Kabhi)
Congratulations!
The Filmfare Award for Best Actor, Short Film (Male) goes to #ManavKaul for #PhirKabhi at the #FilmfareShortFilmAwards2023. pic.twitter.com/TZEOYM0N0M
— Filmfare (@filmfare) November 26, 2023
Best Actor Short Film Female - Mrunal Thakur (Jahaan)
Congratulations!
The Filmfare Award for Best Actor, Short Film (Female) goes to #MrunalThakur for #Jahaan at the #FilmfareShortFilmAwards2023. pic.twitter.com/1dN7xTqf9A
— Filmfare (@filmfare) November 26, 2023
Best Sound Design - Darlings
Congratulations!
The Filmfare Award for Best Sound Design, Web Original Film goes to #AnirbanSengupta for #Darlings at the #FilmfareOTTAwards2023. pic.twitter.com/dFvXLiLIJY
— Filmfare (@filmfare) November 26, 2023
Best Background Music - Monica O My Darling
Congratulations!
The Filmfare Award for Best Background Music, Web Original Film goes to #AchintThakkar for #MonicaOMyDarling at the #FilmfareOTTAwards2023. pic.twitter.com/sWf41hVKVr
— Filmfare (@filmfare) November 26, 2023
Best Sound Design Series - Jubilee
Congratulations!
The Filmfare Award for Best Sound Design, Series goes to #KunalSharma and #DhruvParekh for #Jubilee at the #FilmfareOTTAwards2023. pic.twitter.com/XWB48JjI9s
— Filmfare (@filmfare) November 26, 2023
Best Background Music Series - Jubilee
Congratulations!
The Filmfare Award for Best Background Music, Series goes to #AlokanandaDasgupta for #Jubilee at the #FilmfareOTTAwards2023. pic.twitter.com/d7XaEtJYBp
— Filmfare (@filmfare) November 26, 2023
Best Editing - Darlings
Congratulations!
The Filmfare Award for Best Editing, Web Original Film goes to #NitinBaid for #Darlings at the #FilmfareOTTAwards2023. pic.twitter.com/0rpIOnS8kv
— Filmfare (@filmfare) November 26, 2023
Best Production Design - Qala
Congratulations!
The Filmfare Award for Best Production Design, Web Original Film goes to #MeenalAgarwal for #Qala at the #FilmfareOTTAwards2023. pic.twitter.com/WevAzQvjyz
— Filmfare (@filmfare) November 26, 2023
Best Cinematographer - Monica O My Darling
Congratulations!
The Filmfare Award for Best Cinematographer, Web Original Film goes to #SwapnilSonawane for #MonicaOMyDarling at the #FilmfareOTTAwards2023. pic.twitter.com/QMvZgDohK3
— Filmfare (@filmfare) November 26, 2023
Best VFX - Jubilee
Congratulations!
The Filmfare Award for Best VFX, Series goes to #ArpanGaglani (philmCGI) for #Jubilee at the #FilmfareOTTAwards2023. pic.twitter.com/OAj3cNnWXe
— Filmfare (@filmfare) November 26, 2023
Best Costume Design - Jubilee
Congratulations!
The Filmfare Award for Best Costume Design, Series goes to #ShrutiKapoor for #Jubilee at the #FilmfareOTTAwards2023. pic.twitter.com/kjtDkdYlD8
— Filmfare (@filmfare) November 26, 2023
Best Editing - Jubilee
Congratulations!
The Filmfare Award for Best Editing, Series goes to #AartiBajaj for #Jubilee at the #FilmfareOTTAwards2023. pic.twitter.com/qqG1dHfTUv
— Filmfare (@filmfare) November 26, 2023
Best Production Design - Jubilee
Congratulations!
The Filmfare Award for Best Production Design, Series goes to #AparnaSud and #MukundGupta for #Jubilee at the #FilmfareOTTAwards2023. pic.twitter.com/iNedsdf4Nk
— Filmfare (@filmfare) November 26, 2023
Best Story - Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai
Congratulations!
The Filmfare Award for Best Story, Web Original Film goes to #DeepakKingrani for #SirfEkBandaaKaafiHai at the #FilmfareOTTAwards2023. pic.twitter.com/f4LdtGGyLc
— Filmfare (@filmfare) November 26, 2023
Best Original Screenplay - Kohrra
Congratulations!
The Filmfare Award for Best Original Screenplay, Series goes to #GunjitChopra, #SudipSharma and #DiggiSisodia for #Kohrra at the #FilmfareOTTAwards2023. pic.twitter.com/GAGs55076M
— Filmfare (@filmfare) November 26, 2023
Best Original Dialogue - Scoop
Congratulations!
The Filmfare Award for Best Original Dialogue, Series goes to #KaranVyas for #Scoop at the #FilmfareOTTAwards2023. pic.twitter.com/hHxTa8xxEL
— Filmfare (@filmfare) November 26, 2023
Best Shor Film - Jahaan
Congratulations!
The Filmfare Award for Best Short Film (Fiction) goes to #Jahaan at the #FilmfareShortFilmAwards2023. pic.twitter.com/OojXYqxZ3Y
— Filmfare (@filmfare) November 26, 2023
