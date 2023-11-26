The 2023 Filmfare OTT Awards embraced a night of triumph, honoring exceptional talents in digital entertainment. Among the luminaries, Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Mrunal Thakur, Rajkummar Rao, Mrunal Thakur, Sanya Malhotra and Karishma Tanna claimed the coveted Best Actor Critics awards for their stellar portrayals respectively. The event, filled with accolades across OTT platforms, recognised talents like Barun Sobti, Shefali Shah, Maanvi Gagroo, and Abhishek Banerjee. Check out the full list of winners below. Tripling Season 3 Review: Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Ghagroo and Amol Parashar's Series Drops The Trip And That Becomes Its Undoing (LatestLY Exclusive).

See Full List of Winners Here:

Best Original Film - Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai

Congratulations! The Filmfare Award for Best Web Original Film goes to #SirfEkBandaaKaafiHai at the #FilmfareOTTAwards2023. pic.twitter.com/3D8t37JFU2 — Filmfare (@filmfare) November 26, 2023

Best Director - Jubilee - Vikram Aditya Motwane

Congratulations! The Filmfare Award for Best Director, Series goes to #VikramadityaMotwane for #Jubilee at the at the #FilmfareOTTAwards2023. pic.twitter.com/AECunX6vYc — Filmfare (@filmfare) November 26, 2023

Best Series - Scoop

Congratulations! The Filmfare Award for Best Series goes to #Scoop at the #FilmfareOTTAwards2023. pic.twitter.com/9VwslBLeOs — Filmfare (@filmfare) November 26, 2023

Best Actor Male - Vijay Varma (Dahaad)

Best Original Film - Monica O My Darling

Congratulations! The Filmfare Award for Best Web Original Film Critics’ goes to #VasanBala for #MonicaOMyDarling at the #FilmfareOTTAwards2023. pic.twitter.com/wYnm7MsGkU — Filmfare (@filmfare) November 26, 2023

Best Actor Female - Sharmila Tagore (Gulmohar)

Congratulations! The Filmfare Award for Best Actor, Web Original Film Critics’ (Female) goes to #SharmilaTagore for #Gulmohar at the #FilmfareOTTAwards2023. pic.twitter.com/kKRjgtyocz — Filmfare (@filmfare) November 26, 2023

Best Actor Female - Sanya Malhotra (Kathal)

Congratulations! The Filmfare Award for Best Actor, Web Original Film Critics’ (Male) goes to #RajkummarRao for #MonicaOMyDarling at the #FilmfareOTTAwards2023. pic.twitter.com/JoJo1EpSuY — Filmfare (@filmfare) November 26, 2023

Best Actor - Rajkummar Rao (Monica O My Darling)

Best Actor, Drama, Critics - Sonakshi Sinha for Dahaad

Best Actor, Drama, Critics - Karishma Tanna (Scoop)

Best Director, Series - Kohrra

Best Series, Critics - Trial By Fire

Best Supporting Actor - Suraj Sharma (Gulmohar)

Congratulations! The Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Male) goes to #SurajSharma for #Gulmohar at the #FilmfareOTTAwards2023. pic.twitter.com/ue2PKBOJwx — Filmfare (@filmfare) November 26, 2023

Best Supporting Actor Female - Amruta Subhash (The Mirror and Lust Stories 2)

Best Supporting Actor Female - Shefali Shah (Darlings)

Congratulations! The Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Female) goes to #ShefaliShah for #Darlings at the #FilmfareOTTAwards2023. pic.twitter.com/voVn8mUg5a — Filmfare (@filmfare) November 26, 2023

Best Supporting Actor Male - Barun Sobti (Kohrra)

Congratulations! The Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor, Series (Male): Drama goes to #BarunSobti for #Kohrra at the #FilmfareOTTAwards2023. pic.twitter.com/wozwI53sHu — Filmfare (@filmfare) November 26, 2023

Best Supporting Actor Series - Tilotama Shome (Delhi Crime S2)

Congratulations! The Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor, Series (Female): Drama goes to #TillotamaShome for #DelhiCrimeSeason2 at the #FilmfareOTTAwards2023. pic.twitter.com/cadlnCzfSC — Filmfare (@filmfare) November 26, 2023

Best Actor Female - Maanvi Gagroo for TVF Tripling S3

Best Actor Male - Abhishek Banerjee for The Great Weddings Of Munnes

Best Short Film - Soul Kadhi

Congratulations! The Popular Choice Award for Best Short Film goes to #SoulKadhi at the #FilmfareShortFilmAwards2023. pic.twitter.com/PdZH1yoN42 — Filmfare (@filmfare) November 26, 2023

Best Supporting Actor Male - Arunabh Kumar for TVF Pitchers S2

Congratulations! The Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor, Series (Male): Comedy goes to #ArunabhKumar for #TVFPitchersS2 at the #FilmfareOTTAwards2023. pic.twitter.com/rk513DdhJD — Filmfare (@filmfare) November 26, 2023

Best Supporting Actor Female - Shernaz Patel for TVF Tripling S3

Congratulations! The Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor, Series (Female): Comedy goes to #ShernazPatel for #TVFTriplingS3 at the #FilmfareOTTAwards2023. pic.twitter.com/pepHYjs3Ti — Filmfare (@filmfare) November 26, 2023

Best Comedy Series - TVF Pitchers S2

Congratulations! The Filmfare Award for Best Comedy (Series/Specials) goes to #TVFPitchersS2 at the #FilmfareOTTAwards2023. pic.twitter.com/2xtVjY9fdo — Filmfare (@filmfare) November 26, 2023

Best Non-Fiction Original Series - Cinema Marte Dum Tak

Best Actor Short Film Male - Manav Kaul (Phir Kabhi)

Best Actor Short Film Female - Mrunal Thakur (Jahaan)

Best Sound Design - Darlings

Congratulations! The Filmfare Award for Best Sound Design, Web Original Film goes to #AnirbanSengupta for #Darlings at the #FilmfareOTTAwards2023. pic.twitter.com/dFvXLiLIJY — Filmfare (@filmfare) November 26, 2023

Best Background Music - Monica O My Darling

Congratulations! The Filmfare Award for Best Background Music, Web Original Film goes to #AchintThakkar for #MonicaOMyDarling at the #FilmfareOTTAwards2023. pic.twitter.com/sWf41hVKVr — Filmfare (@filmfare) November 26, 2023

Best Sound Design Series - Jubilee

Best Background Music Series - Jubilee

Best Editing - Darlings

Congratulations! The Filmfare Award for Best Editing, Web Original Film goes to #NitinBaid for #Darlings at the #FilmfareOTTAwards2023. pic.twitter.com/0rpIOnS8kv — Filmfare (@filmfare) November 26, 2023

Best Production Design - Qala

Congratulations! The Filmfare Award for Best Production Design, Web Original Film goes to #MeenalAgarwal for #Qala at the #FilmfareOTTAwards2023. pic.twitter.com/WevAzQvjyz — Filmfare (@filmfare) November 26, 2023

Best Cinematographer - Monica O My Darling

Congratulations! The Filmfare Award for Best Cinematographer, Web Original Film goes to #SwapnilSonawane for #MonicaOMyDarling at the #FilmfareOTTAwards2023. pic.twitter.com/QMvZgDohK3 — Filmfare (@filmfare) November 26, 2023

Best VFX - Jubilee

Best Costume Design - Jubilee

Best Editing - Jubilee

Best Production Design - Jubilee

Best Story - Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai

Congratulations! The Filmfare Award for Best Story, Web Original Film goes to #DeepakKingrani for #SirfEkBandaaKaafiHai at the #FilmfareOTTAwards2023. pic.twitter.com/f4LdtGGyLc — Filmfare (@filmfare) November 26, 2023

Best Original Screenplay - Kohrra

Best Original Dialogue - Scoop

Best Shor Film - Jahaan

Congratulations! The Filmfare Award for Best Short Film (Fiction) goes to #Jahaan at the #FilmfareShortFilmAwards2023. pic.twitter.com/OojXYqxZ3Y — Filmfare (@filmfare) November 26, 2023

