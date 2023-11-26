The 2023 Filmfare OTT Awards embraced a night of triumph, honoring exceptional talents in digital entertainment. Among the luminaries, Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Mrunal Thakur, Rajkummar Rao, Mrunal Thakur, Sanya Malhotra and Karishma Tanna claimed the coveted Best Actor Critics awards for their stellar portrayals respectively. The event, filled with accolades across OTT platforms, recognised talents like Barun Sobti, Shefali Shah, Maanvi Gagroo, and Abhishek Banerjee. Check out the full list of winners below. Tripling Season 3 Review: Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Ghagroo and Amol Parashar's Series Drops The Trip And That Becomes Its Undoing (LatestLY Exclusive).

See Full List of Winners Here:

Best Original Film - Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai

Best Director - Jubilee - Vikram Aditya Motwane

Best Series - Scoop 

Best Actor Male - Vijay Varma (Dahaad)

Best Original Film - Monica O My Darling 

Best Actor Female - Sharmila Tagore (Gulmohar)

Best Actor Female - Sanya Malhotra (Kathal)

Best Actor - Rajkummar Rao (Monica O My Darling)

Best Actor, Drama, Critics - Sonakshi Sinha for Dahaad

Best Actor, Drama, Critics - Karishma Tanna (Scoop)

Best Director, Series - Kohrra

Best Series, Critics - Trial By Fire

Best Supporting Actor - Suraj Sharma (Gulmohar)

Best Supporting Actor Female - Amruta Subhash (The Mirror and Lust Stories 2)

Best Supporting Actor Female - Shefali Shah (Darlings)

Best Supporting Actor Male - Barun Sobti (Kohrra)

Best Supporting Actor Series - Tilotama Shome (Delhi Crime S2)

Best Actor Female - Maanvi Gagroo for TVF Tripling S3

Best Actor Male - Abhishek Banerjee for The Great Weddings Of Munnes

Best Short Film - Soul Kadhi

Best Supporting Actor Male -  Arunabh Kumar for TVF Pitchers S2

Best Supporting Actor Female -  Shernaz Patel for TVF Tripling S3

Best Comedy Series - TVF Pitchers S2

Best Non-Fiction Original Series - Cinema Marte Dum Tak

Best Actor Short Film Male - Manav Kaul (Phir Kabhi)

Best Actor Short Film Female - Mrunal Thakur (Jahaan)

Best Sound Design - Darlings

Best Background Music - Monica O My Darling

Best Sound Design Series - Jubilee

Best Background Music Series - Jubilee

Best Editing - Darlings

Best Production Design - Qala

Best Cinematographer - Monica O My Darling

Best VFX - Jubilee

Best Costume Design - Jubilee

Best Editing - Jubilee

Best Production Design - Jubilee

Best Story - Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai

Best Original Screenplay - Kohrra

Best Original Dialogue - Scoop

Best Shor Film - Jahaan

