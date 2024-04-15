On Sunday morning, April 14, two unidentified individuals on motorbikes fired shots outside Salman Khan’s residence, Galaxy Apartments, in Bandra, Mumbai. Police officials stated that security around the Bollywood superstar’s residence had been beefed up following the incident. Subsequently, Salman’s family members, politicians and other Bollywood personalities visited the actor's home. Videos capturing visits from Raj Thackeray, Arbaaz Khan with his wife Sshura Khan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arhaan Khan, Baba Siddique and many others to Salman’s Mumbai residence has surfaced online. Probe Into Firing Outside Salman Khan’s Residence Shifted to Mumbai Crime Branch.

Raj Thackeray

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Arbaaz Khan And Sshura Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Mahesh Manjrekar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Arhaan Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Arpita Khan Sharma

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Sohail Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Baba Siddique

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)