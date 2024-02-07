Franco Vaz’s demise is a significant loss to Bollywood and the music industry. The iconic drummer passed away on February 7, 2024. During his college days, he joined the music industry and played the violin for Laxmikant Pyarelal, Shankar Jaikishan, OP Nayyar, and many other renowned music directors. According to details shared on the Lorraine Music Academy website, it was in 1975 when RD Burman invited him to play the drums, and since then, he played for many of his songs until 1992. Franco also composed background music for films such as Aawara Paagal Deewana, AAN, Kya Kool Hain Hum among others. He also appeared in Sriram Raghavan's Andhadhun, portraying the owner of the club called Francos. Additionally, he contributed drum beats for the song "Laila Laila" in this acclaimed film. Farooq Nazki Dies: Renowned Kashmiri Poet, Broadcaster Passes Away at Age of 83.

RIP Franco Vaz

A terrible news coming in.. Franco Vaz sir, one of the finest drummers and rhythmists of our times, passed away today.. He was one of the most significant contributors on drums and rhythms in '70s and '80s especially with #Pancham, Bappi Lahiri & even Ilaiyaraja He also… pic.twitter.com/rGbC4z77As — Pavan Jha (@p1j) February 7, 2024

