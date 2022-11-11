The song "Kaala Jaadu" for Kartik Aaryan's Freddy is now out. The song has some great dance moves and Arijit Singh's voice fits perfectly with the vibe of the music video and movie. IMDb describes the synopsis for Freddy as "the lines between love and obsession blur in this romantic thriller packed with unpredictable twists and sharp turns." Kartik Aaryan Gains 14 Kilos for His Role in Freddy, Actor’s Transformation Will Leave You Stunned.

Watch Video Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)