Ranbir Kapoor's latest film, Animal, has marked a significant milestone in his career, with a worldwide opening day box office collection surpassing Rs 100 crores, including Rs 63 crores in India alone. This film, spanning over three hours, portrays a compelling narrative of a son's unwavering love for his father, leading to intense conflicts within the family. Animal's remarkable success makes it Kapoor's top box office opener, surpassing his previous hits. Animal Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor's Film Makes It to Top 5 BO Openers of All Time, Beats KGF 2 and War!

His Top Five Box Office Openers Are As Follows:

Animal (2023): Rs 63 crores

Brahmastra Part One Shiva (2022): Rs 36 crores

Sanju (2018): Rs 34.75 crores

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (2023): Rs 15.73 crores

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013): Rs 19.45 crores

Animal BO Update

‘ANIMAL’ IS SENSATIONAL… ⭐️ Non-holiday / non-festival release ⭐️ Non-franchise ⭐️ No superstar cameos ⭐️ ‘Adults’ certificate ⭐️ 3+ hours run time ⭐️ Clash with another film… Yet, #Animal has a PHENOMENAL Day 1 across #India… Fri ₹ 54.75 cr. #Hindi version. Nett BOC.… pic.twitter.com/fOM9S0ASdq — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)