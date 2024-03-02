World-renowned personalities and Bollywood celebrities have gathered at the grand pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The first day of the event, themed ‘An Evening in Wonderland’, saw numerous celebs serving glam. The dress code for the occasion was ‘Elegant Cocktail’. Pictures of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan posing with their son Taimur, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn posing with Aaman Devgan, among others, have surfaced online. Check them out below: Rihanna Rocks at Anant Ambani–Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding Celebrations; From ‘B*tch Better Have My Money’ To ‘Pour It Up’, Videos of Singer’s Epic Performances Go Viral – WATCH.

The Bollywood Stars

Gujarat | Actors Saif Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, and Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, pose at the three-day pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, in Jamnagar. pic.twitter.com/JdfsDOMfHi — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2024

Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding Festivities Day 1

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WeddingSutra.com (@weddingsutra)

