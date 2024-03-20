Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda tied the knot in a grand ceremony at ITC Grand Bharat in Manesar on March 15. The couple has now shared pictures from their pre-wedding festivities on social media. The pictures showcase Pulkit applying mehndi to Kriti, the actor doing bhangra, and the couple flaunting their smiles as they celebrate the special occasion. Pulkit looked dapper in a sage green kurta pyjama, while Kriti looked stunning in a beige off-shoulder top, matching skirt and dupatta. Kriti Kharbanda Shares Glimpses From Her ‘Dadi-Approved Pehli Rasoi’ Post-Marriage With Pulkit Samrat (View Pics).

Kriti Kharbanda Mehndi Ceremony

