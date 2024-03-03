Bollywood celebrities showcased their impeccable ethnic fashion sense on the second day at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations. The stars served elegance and glam in ethnic ensembles at the Mela Rouge themed gala. From Ranveer Singh–Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Janhvi Kapoor–Shikhar Pahariya, Arjun Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan–Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiran Rao and others, each celebrity adorned themselves in stunning traditional attire, adding a touch of glamour and sophistication to the festivities. See who wore what on day two of Ambani pre-wedding gala. Ranveer Singh Flaunts His Cool Style in Multi-Coloured Floral-Animal Pattern Shirt Paired With High-Rise Pants at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding Celebrations (View Pics).

Celebs On Day 2 At Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Celebrations

Mela Rouge Theme

Veteran actor Jitendra, Director-producer-screenwriter Kiran Rao, actor Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and actresses Janhvi Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan posed at the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/1rtFXbwkwI — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2024

