Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel arrived in theatres on August 11. Helmed by Anil Sharma, the movie is sequel to 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Upon the flick's release on the big screens, Gadar 2 has garnered mixed response from audiences. Right from calling it a 'blockbuster' to even 'pathetic', netizens are divided over the flick. The movie sees Deol as Tara Singh, who must return to Pakistan, to retrieve his abducted son, played by Utkarsh Sharma.

#Gadar2Review 🎬🔥⭐⭐⭐⭐ Dawn breaks, and #Gadar2 shines! Early shows spark excitement, hinting at a massive box office debut. Public and Indian Army reviews fuse into a BLOCKBUSTER consensus. Love pours in, making this a cinematic marvel that ignites hearts.👏 @iamsunnydeol pic.twitter.com/0lPw88JoFd — JITENDRA MOTIYANI 💞 (@JITENDRAm18) August 11, 2023

Had absolutely zero expectations from the film after trailer. Went only to enjoy as a Hardcore Gadar fan. It satisfies to some extent. Though if i review it as a standalone film then it’s really outdated,mediocre . Watch it just without any expectations #Gadar2 — Kabir (@Kabeer2ssssss) August 11, 2023

#Gadar2Review one word review: Unbearable.#Gadar2 is hot shit💩. #SunnyDeol hardly has a 25 min role in which only shouts. the hero is director's son, nepotism star #UtkarshSharma who is pathetic and can't act. Better watch #AkshayKumar starrer #OMG2 this weekend.#OMG2Review — Harsh Singh Bindra (@WhiplashHunt) August 11, 2023

