Ganapath Part 1 starring Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan has a new release date. Well, as the actioner will arrive in cinema halls near you on October 20, 2023. With this new update, the actioner is all set to clash with Divya Khosla Kumar's Yaariyan 2 at the box office. Excited? Yaariyan 2 Release Date: Divya Khosla Kumar, Meezaan Jafri, Pearl V Puri's Film to Hit the Big Screens on October 20, 2023 (View Poster).

Ganapath Release Date:

AMITABH BACHCHAN - TIGER SHROFF - KRITI SANON: ‘GANAPATH’ NEW RELEASE DATE... WILL RELEASE IN 5 LANGUAGES… #Ganapath Part 1 - starring #AmitabhBachchan, #TigerShroff and #KritiSanon - finalises new release date: 20 Oct 2023 #Dussehra2023. pic.twitter.com/kYX4QBBkX6 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 22, 2023

