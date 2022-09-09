Siddhant Chaturvedi proved he's desi at heart as he shared a video montage on Instagram that sees him dancing at Ganpati Visarjan in full josh. Right from "Malhari", "Deva Shree Ganesha" to "Lollypop Lagelu", the Phone Bhoot actor impressed us with his moves. At the end of the clip, he is also seen holding the Ganpati idol for emersion. Siddhant Chaturvedi Shares a Montage of His Rishikesh Trip, Croons a Soulful Song in the Background (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi (@siddhantchaturvedi)

