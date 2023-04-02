Varun Dhawan did dance at the grand inauguration of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai and he had a moment after inviting supermodel Gigi Hadid up on stage, he picked her up in his arms and kissed her on the cheeks. This didn't go well among the Netizens and the actor faced backlash for this scene he even clarified saying this was already planned. Now, Gigi Hadid shared an Instagram story about the moment and thanked Varun Dhawan after tagging him and said 'Thanks for making my Bollywood dream come true.' Varun Dhawan Issues Clarification After Facing Backlash for Kissing Gigi Hadid, Says It Was ‘Planned’.

