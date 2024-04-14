Salman Khan and his family encountered a distressing situation on April 14 when unidentified assailants fired five rounds outside their Bandra apartment during the early hours. Authorities are actively investigating the incident, with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi emerging as a significant suspect. Bishnoi's name resurfaced due to his prior statement expressing a desire to harm Khan, stemming from the blackbuck poaching incident. In 2023, Bishnoi stated in an interview that his life's goal was to kill Khan, demanding an apology for what he perceived as humiliation to his community. Gunshots Fired by Two Persons Outside Salman Khan's Mumbai Residence, Investigation Underway.

Lawrence Bishnoi's Past Comment On Salman Khan

