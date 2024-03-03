Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh wowed the crowd at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities. The event saw the Crew actor dancing with the Kapoor sisters, Kareena and Karisma, and a gathering of Bollywood giants like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan sharing the stage. Kiara Advani also posted a joyful video, reuniting with her Good Newwz co-stars, Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh. Today, on March 3, she shared an Instagram story of them dancing with Diljit performing, and Kiara expressed her wish to have Akshay Kumar, another Good Newwz co-star, there with them. Is Radhika Merchant's Dress at Her Pre-Wedding Celebrations with Anant Ambani Inspired by Blake Lively's 2022 MET Gala Outfit?

Kiara Advani's Instagram Stories

Kiara Advani's Instagram Story

Good Newwz Reunion At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Sangeet

