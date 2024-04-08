Bollywood veteran Govinda, who recently joined Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on March 28, met the Union minister and BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Nagpur, Nitin Gadkari. Govinda recently held a road show in the village of Savner as he campaigned for Shiv Sena candidate Raju Parve. Govinda had earlier confirmed that he won't contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The Bollywood actor took his Instagram handle to share pictures from their meeting. He wrote, "It was an honour meeting our honourable Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Mr. Nitin Gadkari, personally." Govinda Joins Eknath Shinde-Led Shiv Sena Party Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 (Watch Video).

Check Out Govinda’s Insta Post Here:

