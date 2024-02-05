Zakir Hussain and Rakesh Chaurasia's recent win in the Best Global Music Performance Category for their track 'Pashto' marks a historic achievement for India on the global stage. The duo's exceptional talent and dedication have garnered international recognition, showcasing India's rich musical heritage to the world. Grammys 2024: Miley Cyrus Channels Her Inner Tina Turner As She Ignites the Stage With Fiery 'Flowers' Performance (Watch Videos).

Zakir Hussain and Rakesh Chaurasia Bag Grammy 2024:

