A joyous Gudi Padwa to all! This auspicious day marks the Maharashtrian New Year, celebrated with vibrant colours, delicious food and heartfelt greetings. Social media has been buzzing with warm wishes from our favourite celebrities. From the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn to the ever-graceful Madhuri Dixit, stars have taken to their platforms to express their well-wishes and shower their fans with love. Have a look! Creative Gudi Padwa 2024 Rangoli Designs: Simple and Beautiful Gudi Padwa Rangoli Patterns To Celebrate Marathi New Year (Watch Videos).

Amitabh Bachchan

T 4975 - Gudi Padwa greetings .. नेसून साडी माळून गजरा उभी राहिली गुढी, नव वर्षाच्या स्वागताची ही तर पारंपारिक रूढी, रचली रांगोळी दारोदारी नटले सारे अंगण, प्रफुल्लित होवो तुमचे जीवन सुगंधित जसे चंदन... गुढीपाडवा आणि नव वर्षाच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा सरजी🚩🌹🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/7a4gafakbj — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 9, 2024

Ajay Devgn

Madhuri Dixit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande Instagram

Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta Instagram

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)