Released in December, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal quickly garnered box office success. Headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, the film featured Rashmika Mandanna as his wife, Geetanjali, whose portrayal resonated with audiences. Following the film's success, rumours surfaced about a potential fee hike for Mandanna, which she has since denied. The false news mentioned that the actress is charging Rs 4 to 4.5 crore. Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake Video: Delhi Police Arrests Main Accused in Actress Deepfake Video Case (View Pics).

Rashmika Hits Back at Rumours of Charging Rs 4.5 Crore:

Says who I wonder 🤦🏻‍♀️.. after seeing all of this I think I should actually consider it.. and if my producers ask why.. then I’ll just say ‘media out there is saying this sir.. and I think I should live up to their words.. what do I do?’ 🤣🤦🏻‍♀️ — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) February 6, 2024

