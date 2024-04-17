Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh welcomed their second child, a baby girl, in 2023. As their ‘little princess’ turned nine months old, the actress decided to celebrate the milestone by sharing heartwarming moments of Aura with all her loved ones. Whether it’s playtime, getting dressed for special occasions or enjoying outings, this video of baby Aura is sure to bring a smile to your heart. Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech Welcome Their 'Little Princess' Aura; Couple Shares FIRST PIC Of Newborn Baby.

Baby Aura Turns Nine Months Old

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hazel Keech Singh (@hazelkeechofficial)

