PM Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi died at the age of 100 on December 30. Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar have expressed grief over her demise and shared their heartfelt condolences to PM and his family. Ajay tweeted, “A simple, principled lady, she raised a fine son in our PM Shri Narendra Modiji.” Akshay too penned an emotional note. Heeraben Modi Dies at 100: Kangana Ranaut Expresses Grief Over Death of PM Narendra Modi’s Mother.

Ajay Devgn Mourns Demise Of Heeraben Modi

My heartfelt condolences on the passing of Smt. Heeraben Modi. A simple, principled lady, she raised a fine son in our PM Shri Narendra Modiji. 🕉️ Shanti 🙏 My personal condolences to our PM and his family. @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/5RxRXobyca — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) December 30, 2022

Akshay Kumar On Heeraben Modi's Death

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)