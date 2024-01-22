Bollywood veteran and politician Hema Malini joyfully celebrated the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya by dancing during the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Dressed in an elegant yellow silk saree and pink blouse, the actress couldn't contain her excitement, showcasing her happiness through dance inside the temple premises. The viral video, capturing her lively moves, quickly spread across social media, garnering widespread attention and admiration. 'Hema Malini Was Made To Dance Here': BJP Leader Narottam Mishra Kicks Up Political Storm With ‘Offensive’ Remark on Veteran Bollywood Actress (Watch Video).

Watch Hema Malini's Viral Dance video At Ayodhya Ram Mandir

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)