On the second death anniversary of the most legendary voice to grace Indian cinema, Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar, several B-town celebs paid their respects to the singer. Veteran actress and politician Hema Malini took to her social media to share a heartfelt post for the music legend remembering her on her death anniversary. Hema Malini took to her X (previously Twitter) handle to share a post which featured her standing in front of a photo frame of Lata Mangeshkar. Sharing the post, the actress wrote, "She was so special and she has sung memorable songs in my films. She had so much affection for me and would always send me a beautiful saree on my birthday every year. Miss you terribly dear Lata ji." It's been two years since the 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar passed away. Hema Malini Meets Her ‘Role Model’ Vyjayanthimala in Chennai, Shares Heartfelt Post for the Padma Vibhushan Awardee on Instagram (View Pics).

Hema Malini Remembers Lata Mangeshkar on Her Death Anniversary:

Today we remember with love and gratitude the legendary Nightingale of India, our own Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar ji who left us on this day in 2020. She was so special and she has sung memorable songs in my films. She had so much affection for me and would always send me a… pic.twitter.com/qtH5pDfwpA — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) February 6, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)