It has been time and again requested to each and every citizen of the country to wear masks, maintain social distancing and adhere to all protocols in order to curb the further spread of coronavirus. These days even some of the celebrities refuse to remove mask and pose for the cameras. Janhvi Kapoor had returned from her vacay on Tuesday (October 19) night and was accompanied by her father, producer Boney Kapoor at the Mumbai Airport. As usual, the paparazzi requested the father and daughter duo to pose for the cameras and some even asked the former to remove the mask. Boney who was about to remove his mask was stopped to do so by his daughter. The paparazzi were heard saying, “Kuch nahi hoga”. To this the actress responded saying, “Hoga, aise galat advice mat dijiye”.

Janhvi Kapoor Stops Boney Kapoor From Removing Mask

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Pap (@bollywoodpap)

