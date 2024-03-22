Last month, Madhuri Dixit surprised fans by recreating her iconic character Nisha's look from Hum Aapke Hain Koun. The actress draped the famous purple saree from the movie's song sequence Did Tera Dewar Deewana. Madhuri shared a BTS video on Friday showing fans how her team made the 'impossible possible'. She wrote in the caption, 'Thank you to the creative geniuses behind the scenes for making the impossible possible! Recreating my iconic look was a triumph!'. Dance Deewane: Madhuri Dixit Recreates Her Iconic Look From HAHK, Promises To Treat Fans With ‘Something Very Filmy’ (View Pic & Watch Video).

Check Out Madhuri Dixit's Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

