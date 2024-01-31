Recently, a screenshot went viral on X (Twitter) that narrates the heartfelt wish of late Squadron Leader Abhimanyu Rai's father, yearning to meet superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Rai, a national hero who sacrificed his life to save a village from a crashing aircraft, was named after SRK's iconic Fauji character from his first TV series. Driven by the dream of honouring Rai's memory through a dedicated foundation, Abhimanyu's parents desire meeting Khan as the culmination of a deeply personal journey. Shah Rukh Khan Attends Dunki Fan Meet in Mumbai, Extends Comfort to Overwhelmed Fans at the Event (Watch Video).

IAF Abhimanyu Rai's Father Wants to Meet SRK:

His father, Group Captain Amitabh Rai has been trying to reach @iamsrk for a little support as Abhimanyu was named after Shahrukh’s character in the serial “Fauji”. pic.twitter.com/R48Hp5iUjz — Team Saath Official🤝 (@TeamSaath) January 28, 2024

