Holi is here and but this year, everyone is advised to stay in because COVID-19 has again risen its ugly head in 2021. Cases are increasing exponentially just like last year and so, the Government has urged citizens to stay at home. That's exactly how the celebs are wishing their fans on this auspicious day. Madhuri Dixit and Dr. Nene are having a virtual Holi while Priyanka Chopra has surrounded herself with Nick Jonas and her family at home. They are partaking in the festival of colours but as responsible citizens by staying indoors.

Check out all the pictures of Holi merry-making here...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

Some nostalgia courtesy Amitabh Bachchan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

Throwback to a COVID-19 free Holi from Madhuri Dixit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

An advise from Mahesh Babu

Wishing you all a very Happy Holi!! As the COVID-19 cases surge again.. Let's be responsible and celebrate the festival with our family... A Holi filled more with love from your loved ones ♥️#StaySafe #CelebrateAtHome — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 29, 2021

Hrithik Roshan's love-filled Holi

Love. Laugh. LIVE. Happy Holi, beautiful people. Stay blessed ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Vr7CctYxtZ — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) March 28, 2021

