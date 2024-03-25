Celebrities are painting social media with the vibrant colours of Holi, spreading joy and love across the digital landscape! As Chiranjeevi Konidela, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Kangana Ranaut, Tejasswi Prakash, Urfi, Nimrat Kaur, and more extend their warm wishes, the festive spirit fills our hearts with happiness. Holi 2024: Nimrat Kaur Celebrates the Festival of Colours With Friends, Shares Pics and Videos On Instagram

Chiranjeevi Konidela's Post

Happy Holi to All ! 🌈 May the Festive Colors of Holi make all our lives even more colourful ! — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 25, 2024

Hrithik Roshan's Post

May each day of your life be as colourful & joyous as today. Happy Holi beautiful people ♥️ — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) March 25, 2024

Kangana Ranaut's Post

Tejasswi Prakash Celebrates Holi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Teju24 (@teju_adore)

Nimrat Kaur Celebrates Holi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nimrat Kaur (@nimratofficial)

Urfi Celebrates Holi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Anushka Sharma's Post

Anushka Sharma's Post (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt's Post

Alia Bhatt's Post (Photo Credits: Instagram)

