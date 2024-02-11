Nushrratt Bharuccha ignites Instagram once more with her latest mirror selfies, flaunting her scorching style and captivating followers. Rocking a bold black sleeveless crop top paired with white thigh-high cotton trousers, she teasingly reveals her enchanting tattoo on her left thigh. Her coy caption, "Was missing my tattoo, were you too?" adds a touch of intrigue, captivating her audience even more. The striking black and white phoenix tattoo beautifully enhances Nushrratt's irresistible allure, sending her fans into a frenzy of admiration. Nushrratt Bharuccha Flashes Skin With Hot Cut-Outs in Sophisticated Black Dress (View Pics).

Nushrratt Bharuccha's IG Post:

View this post on Instagram

