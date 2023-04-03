Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad make a gorgeous pair and their pics from NMACC gala night are enough to prove. Time and again the couple stepped out stylishly for events. Well, the Greek God of Bollywood has dropped some fashionable pics of him posing with his ‘lady in red’ and you just cannot take your eyes off the duo. Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad Share Sweet PDA Moment As They Pose Together for Paparazzi at Rocket Boys 2 Screening (Watch Video).

Hrithik Roshan And Saba Azad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

