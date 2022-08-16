It was on August 15 2022, when India celebrated its 75 glorious years of Independence. Many celebs on I-Day posted messages on social media. However, it's Hrithik Roshan's 'Hindustan Meri Jaan' post which is the best. As the Super 30 star shared a video which sees him singing the patriotic song featuring sports persons, athletes, Indian Army, Indian Air Force and Indian Navy part of it. Bravo! Hrithik Roshan Shares Heartfelt Independence Day Post, Refers to India's Boundless Potential.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)