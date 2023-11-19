On November 19, Australia won the Cricket World Cup 2023 final match against India at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. Aussies took home trophy for sixth time. Having said that, even though the Men in Blue lost in the last game, they did perform exceptionally well in the entire CWC. Taking to their respective social media handles, many Bollywood stars reacted to the India's loss and applauded their efforts with their heartfelt messages. From Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan to Vivek Oberoi, stars supported Team India. Check it out. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final: Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty's Crestfallen Faces After India Loses Against Australia are Simply Heartbreaking to See! (View Pic & Video).

Ajay Devgn

India, your relentless spirit throughout the championship was a victory in itself… Heads high 🇮🇳 #INDvsAUS #CWC2023Final pic.twitter.com/mfBnJFq1SE — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) November 19, 2023

Abhishek Bachchan

A tough loss after a valiant effort. Commendable performance by the men in blue throughout. Hold your heads high and thank you for the journey. 🇮🇳💪🏽#TeamIndia #CWC23 — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) November 19, 2023

Boman Irani

We played superbly throughout. They played superbly today! 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏#CWC23Final — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) November 19, 2023

Vivek Oberoi

Super heartbroken, especially Vivaan💔 Commendable play by our #teamindia throughout this series👏 Today could have been our big W but through and through we will be the biggest fans of our #MenInBlue and the next cup will be ours 💯 Jai Hind🇮🇳#CWC23Final #INDvsAUS… pic.twitter.com/BGn5MYdD1f — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) November 19, 2023

Vivek Agnihotri

Congratulations Australia. Well played India. — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) November 19, 2023

Prakash Raj

Congratulations Australia 👏👏. Thank you INDIA for the wonderful cricket you played through out the tournament.. we are Proud of you .. Love ❤️❤️❤️ you. #CWC23Final — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) November 19, 2023

Riteish Deshmukh

We love you, we stand by you, we are proud of you #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/GNDVEfCxZa — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) November 19, 2023

