Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are currently in Ahmedabad watching CWC final between India vs Australia. During the 2023 World Cup, Ranveer Singh was present at the stadium to support the Indian team. When Mohammed Shami was batting, Ranveer Singh gestured fans to relax and what happened next was amusing. The said incident was captured on camera and went viral on social media. Many fans were amused how the moment Singh gestured, India lost Shami's wicket the next ball. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone Sing National Anthem With the Entire Stadium Before IND vs AUS Match (Watch Video).

Watch Ranveer Singh's Viral Video:

[Video] Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and Anisha Padukone at the Cricket World Cup pic.twitter.com/fK81WooNLn — Deepika Padukone FC (@DeepikaPFC) November 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)