Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, joined by Deepika's sister Anisha Padukone and their father, former Indian badminton player Prakash Padukone, have added star power to the 2023 Men's Cricket World Cup Final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Donning the Indian blue jerseys, the family enthusiastically cheered for the Men In Blue, led by Rohit Sharma, as they faced Australia under the captaincy of Pat Cummins. Videos capturing their spirited support have gone viral on social media, highlighting their passionate involvement in the match.