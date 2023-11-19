Bollywood's power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were recently spotted at Kalina Airport in Mumbai as they departed for Ahmedabad to attend the ICC Cricket World Cup Final 2023 between India and Australia. Deepika sported the Indian Cricket team's jersey, and Ranveer donned the team's jacket, both happily posing for paparazzi. Watch the videos below! Deepika Padukone Is the Perfect Boss Lady As She Poses for Time Magazine’s Cover Page in Pantsuit (View Pics and Video).

Watch Deepika and Ranveer Leaving For Ahmedabad

#WATCH | Mumbai: Actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone leave for Ahmedabad to watch the ICC World Cup final match between India and Australia. pic.twitter.com/0HMRPsxr8V — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2023

