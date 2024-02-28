Actress Ileana D’Cruz has been absolutely rocking motherhood! She's been giving fans glimpses into her journey with her adorable son, Koa. Since Koa's arrival, Ileana has been treating her fans to heartwarming updates about her experiences. And on February 28, she shared yet another precious moment. Ileana posted a picture of her hand with a tiny bite mark from little Koa. Expressing her astonishment at how fast her baby boy is growing, Ileana wrote, "Um how has my boy gotten so big??" Tera Kya Hoga Lovely Trailer: Ileana D’Cruz and Randeep Hooda Present a Compelling Take on India’s Beauty Standards and Dowry Dilemmas, Movie To Release on March 8 (Watch Video).

Check Out Ileana’s Insta Story Here:

Ileana D'Cruz on her Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

