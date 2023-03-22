It was back in 2020, when Imran Khan and wife Avantika Malik parted ways and have been living separately since then. However now, Avantika today shared a cryptic post on Insta stories about divorce. So, is this an official confirmation that they are finally divorced? FYI, she posted a video of Miley Cyrus dancing to one of her songs, with a caption that reads, “divorce was the best thing for her”. Check it out. Mohit Raina and Wife Aditi Sharma Getting Divorced? Actor Spills the Truth on Rumours of His Marital Split!

Imran Khan and Avantika Malik Divorce Finalised?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HT City (@htcity)

