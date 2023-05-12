The Mumbai Indians played Gujarat Titans on May 12 for IPL 2023, and like with most IPL matches, we had film celebs attending this match as well. Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur were present during the match to promote their Disney+ Hotstar series The Night Manager cast, and pics of them chatting with MI captain Rohit Sharma were going viral. We wonder what they were so engrossed in talking about - was Anil Kapoor sharing fitness tips to his younger counterparts? IPL 2023: 66-Year-Old Anil Kapoor Fitter Than 36-YO Rohit Sharma? Twitter Thinks So!

Check Few Other Pictures Here:

Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Check Out Another Picture Here:

Anil Kapoor with Aditya Roy Kapur and Rohit Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Anil Kapoor with Aditya Roy Kapur (Photo Credits: Instagram)

