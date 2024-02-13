Katrina Kaif is poised to lend her star power to the cricketing realm. According to reports, she has been appointed as the brand ambassador for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season for Chennai Super Kings. Known for her charismatic presence and extensive fan base, Kaif's affiliation with CSK is anticipated to enhance the team's allure and deepen its bond with fans worldwide. However, CSK is yet to make an official announcement. Merry Christmas Review: 'Impressed' Atlee Heaps Praises on Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi’s Brilliant Performances, Says ‘What a Film’ (See Post).

Katrina Kaif As Brand Ambassador For CSK:

Update: Katrina Kaif joins Chennai Super Kings as a Brand Ambassador for IPL 2024 💛🔥 [ABP News] #IPL2024 pic.twitter.com/g8XmqvK3jK — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) February 13, 2024

