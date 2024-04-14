Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) cricket team, arrived in Kolkata last night with his son AbRam. Heavy security surrounded their arrival at the airport, ahead of KKR's crucial match on Sunday. Adding to the excitement, SRK's daughter, Suhana Khan, was also spotted exiting the airport alongside her friend Ananya Panday. FYI, KKR is all set to lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants today. IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan Blows Kisses and Waves at Fans During KKR vs SRH Match at Eden Gardens (View Pics).

Shah Rukh Khan With AbRam Papped Together

Shah Rukh Khan arrived in Kolkata with son Abram & daughter Suhana for tomorrow's KKR match ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TbUbQ8yVW1 — Riyaz (@RiyazSrkian) April 13, 2024

Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday Arrive in Kolkata

KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan arrived in Kolkata last night ahead of the game against LSG. He was accompanied by Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan and AbRam.pic.twitter.com/twgKwFnEKY — KnightRidersXtra (@KRxtra) April 14, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)